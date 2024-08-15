Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$13.76 and last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 60069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -122.73%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

