Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.28.

NYSE:BABA opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

