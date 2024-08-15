Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.69.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

