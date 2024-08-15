Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $142.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $180.95 on Monday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Allstate by 61.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $4,698,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allstate by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

