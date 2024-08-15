Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $269.32 Average PT from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $262.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average is $179.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $274.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,848 shares of company stock worth $24,683,444. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

