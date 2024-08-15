Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:HIDE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03.
About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
