Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIDE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

