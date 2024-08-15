Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

TKNO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 143,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.39. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Teknova

In other Alpha Teknova news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,936.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,936.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 12,096,773 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,998.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,217,740 shares of company stock worth $15,149,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

