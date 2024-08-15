AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 8,355,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,271. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

