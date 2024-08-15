AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.29. 4,273,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

