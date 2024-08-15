AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.23. The stock had a trading volume of 373,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,173. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $223.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

