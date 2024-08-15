AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,053,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after buying an additional 342,085 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 252,222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67,708.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,367,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 147,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 1,584,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,082. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

