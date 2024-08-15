AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,470,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $36.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.80. 4,406,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,797. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

