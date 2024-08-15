AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 35,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 706.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 1,186,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,492. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

