AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,338. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

