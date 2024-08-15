AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.43 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.82.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.