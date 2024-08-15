AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 140,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,664. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

