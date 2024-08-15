AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 13,278,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,453,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

