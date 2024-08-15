AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

