AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 0.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.91. 1,080,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.84 and its 200-day moving average is $206.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

