AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $194.01. 2,471,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,945. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

