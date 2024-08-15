AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 2.1 %

Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,620,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,503,313. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

