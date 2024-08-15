AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 255,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inari Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 582,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,744 shares of company stock worth $9,594,630 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

