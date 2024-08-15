Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $496.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambac Financial Group

In related news, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 397.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,210 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 235,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 127,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 87,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 395.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 84,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.