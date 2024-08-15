Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,263,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 15,532,567 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.32.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

