Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

Amcor Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,416,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,770. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

