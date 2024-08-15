Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amcor also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-0.76 EPS.
Amcor Stock Performance
NYSE AMCR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,413,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,003. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
