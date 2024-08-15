American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Michael David Braner Purchases 64,304 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $888,038.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,129.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Public Education Stock Up 6.1 %

APEI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 218,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,621. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $141,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in American Public Education by 97.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

