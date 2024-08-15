Amkor Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Amkor Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 96.6% per year over the last three years. Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 67,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

