Analysts Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) PT at $11.17

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Alight alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alight

Alight Price Performance

Insider Activity

Alight stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alight by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alight by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after buying an additional 263,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.