Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price at $27.36

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,581 shares of company stock worth $7,672,962. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 380,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 136,194 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

