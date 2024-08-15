Analysts Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT at $38.40

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,015.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,062 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,960. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $165,000,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. Flex has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.