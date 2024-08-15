Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $5.61

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.