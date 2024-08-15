Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $48.90

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

