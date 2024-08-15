Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $19.55

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 109.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 59,293 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 75.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 59,076 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $818,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

