Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) PT at C$75.60

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.90 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. The stock has a market cap of C$40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.