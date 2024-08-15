Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of NGLOY opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,900.00.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tencent’s Earnings Show Signs of Comeback in China’s Tech Market
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.