ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 184,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,257. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,774. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

