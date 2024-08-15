Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annovis Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANVS

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

NYSE ANVS opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.