Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

AR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.05 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,734,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 488.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after buying an additional 1,186,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

