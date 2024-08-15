Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 482,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,484,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

