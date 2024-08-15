API3 Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $153.38 million and $7.86 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 138,793,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,272,853 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

