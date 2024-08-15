Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Head to Head Survey

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.43% 13.82% 3.14% CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and CAVA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $19.95 billion 0.47 $674.11 million $2.38 15.12 CAVA Group $784.62 million 13.92 $13.28 million $0.41 233.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 4 9 0 2.69 CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $35.82, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $82.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.59%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Summary

Aramark beats CAVA Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

