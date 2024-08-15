Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

