Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

ARCT opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

