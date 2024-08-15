Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 6,848,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,651. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $983.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock worth $524,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

