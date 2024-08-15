Ariston Services Group Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ariston Services Group trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

