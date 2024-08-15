Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.9 %

AMNF opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

