Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports.

ARTL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,441. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

