Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.22% from the stock’s current price.

ARTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

