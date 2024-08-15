ASD 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.31 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,841.34 or 1.00118756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03910219 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,315,279.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

